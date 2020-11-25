GlacialPure offers its GlacialPure Refrigerator Water Filter Combo 3-Pack for $46.09. Coupon code "GPHY51" cuts it to $39.09. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at GlacialPure
- tested and certified by NSF International and IAPMO
- helps reduce contaminants found in tap water and improves its quality
- Model: EPTWFU01
Save $11 by applying coupon code "3LN2AFLF". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kozero Filter via Amazon.
- compatible with Kenmore and LG refrigerators (see site for full compatibility)
- purports to remove 97.9% of chlorine and other impurities
- NSF 42 certificated
- Model: FIN-15
Save $101 over the next lowest shipped price we found.
Update: It's currently on backorder with an expected shipping date of January 21. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Printproof Stainless Steel.
- compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- transparent door-in-door with smart lighting
- dual door and freezer ice makers
- 26-cubic foot capacity
- 3-layer fresh air filter
- Model: LFXS26596S
That's a $70 savings off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In Black Stainless Steel at this price. Silver is also available for $229, but stock is very limited.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping charge.
It's the best shipped price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Target
- adjustable thermostat
- full-width freezer compartment
- includes 9-can dispenser, 2-liter bottle storage, and slide-out glass shelf
- Model: BC-127B
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- fingerprint-resistant finish
- high-capacity indoor ice maker
- 4 gallon door bins
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- door alarm
- adjustable top shelf
- Sabbath mode
- LED lighting
- water filter indicator
- Model: RS22T5201SR
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes four 8" stainless steel strips with adhesive backing
- Model: 162942
Save 71% off the list price by applying coupon code "6BAV2DH4". (It's also a $10 drop from our March mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Kolliee via Amazon.
- supports up to 250-lbs.
- adjustable height
- flip up arms
- 360° swivel
- 30° tilt
- Model: KL-1
It's $101 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Oak or Cherry.
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
