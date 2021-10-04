New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$70 $250
free shipping
That's a savings of $180 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by guardiantechnologies via eBay
Features
- HEPA filter
- 5 speeds
- 8-hour timer
- Model: RAC5350W
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
