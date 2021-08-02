Germ Guardian Elite 4-in-1 Air Purifier for $59
eBay · 4 mins ago
Certified Refurb Germ Guardian Elite 4-in-1 Air Purifier
$59 $250
free shipping

Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get it for $76 less than a new model at most stores, plus it's $66 less than a new model cost in our December mention. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • HEPA filter reduces 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and more, as small as .3 microns
  • UVC-light sanitizer purports to kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, and rhinovirus
  • odor reduction via activated charcoal filter
  • measures 9.06" x 6.69" x 27.56"
  • Model: AC5350BCA
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
Germ Guardian Elite 4-in-1 Air Purifier for $135
Amazon · 5 mos ago
Germ Guardian Elite 4-in-1 Air Purifier
$135 $250
free shipping

It's $115 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • HEPA filter reduces 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and more, as small as .3 microns
  • UVC-light sanitizer purports to kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, and rhinovirus
  • odor reduction via activated charcoal filter
  • measures 9.06" x 6.69" x 27.56"
  • Model: AC5350BCA
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 76% $59 (exp 1 mo ago) $59 Buy Now
Amazon 46% $125 (exp 1 mo ago) $135 Check Price