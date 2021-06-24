Germ Guardian GermGuardian 4-in-1 Air Purifying System for $51
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb GermGuardian 4-in-1 Air Purifying System
$51 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this price. It's $32 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Guardian Technologies via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • true HEPA filter, charcoal filter, and UV-C light
  • 3 speeds
  • for rooms 100 to 300 sq. ft.
  • Model: AC4900CA
  • UPC: 817624010410
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
Germ Guardian HEPA Tower 3-in-1 Air Purifier for $88
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Germ Guardian HEPA Tower 3-in-1 Air Purifier
$88 $150

It's $62 under list price.

Germ Guardian HEPA Tower 3-in-1 Air Purifier for $83
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Germ Guardian HEPA Tower 3-in-1 Air Purifier
$83 $150
free shipping

It's $67 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

