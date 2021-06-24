Germ Guardian GermGuardian 4-in-1 Air Purifying System for $51

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this price. It's $32 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Guardian Technologies via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- true HEPA filter, charcoal filter, and UV-C light
- 3 speeds
- for rooms 100 to 300 sq. ft.
- Model: AC4900CA
- UPC: 817624010410
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's $66 under our December mention of a new one, and it's $76 under the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Guardian Technologies via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- HEPA filter reduces 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and more, as small as .3 microns
- UVC-light sanitizer purports to kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, and rhinovirus
- odor reduction via activated charcoal filter
- measures 9.06" x 6.69" x 27.56"
- Model: AC5350BCA
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's $34 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Guardian Technologies via eBay.
- Activated Charcoal and True HEPA filtration
- Filter life of 6 to 9 months
- Model: RAC4825
Clip the 50% off coupon and apply code "ZA4WTLAR" to save $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White.
- Sold by YC-USA via Amazon.
- night light
- 5 timer settings
- 3 fan speed settings
- 3-stage HEPA filtration
- for use in rooms up to 161 square feet
- Model: PU-P05
Shop for both new and refurbished models with big discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $199.99 ($130 off)
Save 50% when you apply coupon code "50QZ233X". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White or Black.
- The Ivory White option drops to $29.99 with the same code.
- Sold by SakuraClub Official via Amazon.
- measures 2.7" x 2.7" x 6.3"
- activated carbon pre-filter
- true HEPA filter
- 3mm activated carbon cotton filter
- hydrophobic filter
- up to 13-hours run time on full charge
- 2 fan speeds
- includes USB-C charging cable
- Model: U-12
It's $90 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns
- washable AOC carbon filter
- PlasmaWave
- Smart Sensors
- rated for 360 square feet room size
- Model: 5500-2
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
More Offers
It's $62 under list price.
It's $67 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-IN-1 AIR PURIFIER FOR HOME: True HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air
- KILLS GERMS: UV C light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds
- TRAPS ALLERGENS: Pre filter traps dust, pet hair, and other large particles while extending the life of the HEPA filter
- REDUCES ODORS: Activated charcoal filter helps to reduce unwanted odors from pets, smoke, cooking fumes, and more
- QUIET OPERATION: The lowest setting can be used as gentle white noise at night for a quiet, restful sleep
- SETTINGS: Choose between 3 speed settings and an optional UV C light
- ROOM SIZE: 22 inch purifier filters air 4x per hour at max speed in medium to large rooms up to 150 sq. feet; CADR RATING: Dust (106) Pollen (112) and Smoke (97)
- GENUINE REPLACEMENTS: Only use Genuine GermGuardian replacement parts to maintain performance
- REPLACEMENTS Replace the filter every 6 to 8 months and the UV C bulb every 10 to 12 months; Filters: GermGuardian filter B (model FLT4825) or a 4 pack of GermGuardian carbon filters (model FLT22CB4); UV C Bulb: Model LB4000
- AHAM VERIFIED & ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED: This air purifier was rated for its ability to filter tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen from rooms and be Energy Star Certified and CARB compliant
- Model: AC4900CA
- UPC: 817624010410
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|66%
|--
|$51
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|44%
|--
|$83
|Check Price
|Walmart
|41%
|--
|$88
|Check Price
|Target
|$85 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register