Germ Guardian Elite 4-in-1 Air Purifier for $59

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's $66 under our December mention of a new one, and it's $76 under the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Guardian Technologies via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- HEPA filter reduces 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and more, as small as .3 microns
- UVC-light sanitizer purports to kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, and rhinovirus
- odor reduction via activated charcoal filter
- measures 9.06" x 6.69" x 27.56"
- Model: AC5350BCA
Save 50% when you apply coupon code "50QZ233X". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White or Black.
- The Ivory White option drops to $29.99 with the same code.
- Sold by SakuraClub Official via Amazon.
- measures 2.7" x 2.7" x 6.3"
- activated carbon pre-filter
- true HEPA filter
- 3mm activated carbon cotton filter
- hydrophobic filter
- up to 13-hours run time on full charge
- 2 fan speeds
- includes USB-C charging cable
- Model: U-12
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
That's a savings of $16 off the list price and a good deal in general for 5 pair of men's boxers. Buy Now at eBay
- In multi-color.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's $115 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
