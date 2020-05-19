Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Genesis Men's 700c Saber Road Bike
$224 $249
free shipping

That's $25 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • In small or medium
  • 21 speeds
  • Shimano derailleurs and Shimano Revo twist shifters
  • Includes water bottle cage
  • Model: 72786
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Genesis Bicycles
