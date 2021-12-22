That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- twist and pivot light panels
- three brightness settings
- built-in motion sensor
- Model: 93129815
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $2 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 35 lumens
- USB rechargeable
- low battery indicator
- Model: 73200
Apply coupon code "B3GBKXGN" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ranio via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- Model: CZLP006-02
Apply coupon code "J32Y5GTM" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MianJiaShangMaoGongSi via Amazon.
- 3 modes
- includes USB charging cable
- measures 3.14" x 0.78" x 0.78"
- Model: Q-55
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- 5,500 lumen output
- diamond plate
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
It's a savings of $35 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 4 linked strips
- for TVs from 30" to 65"
- turns on and off with TV
- dimmable
- USB powered
- Model: 93129761
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That's a $6 shipped low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-prong
- Model: 25511
That is $1.50 less than you'd pay picking these up at your local Big Lots.
Update: The price dropped to $4.99. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- traditional miniature Christmas string lights
- warm white
- green cord w/ fused plug
- connect up to 25 sets
- includes replacement bulbs and fuses
- Model: 90836LO
You'd pay $70 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at Lowe's
- If you spend $1499 or more, you'll save $150 and go above that, there's further savings to be had. (Details are listed on the page.)
- In Stainless Steel.
- Edge-to-edge cooktop
- Extra-large integrated non-stick griddle
- 15,000 BTU Power Boil burner
- Steam clean
- 5.0 cu. ft. oven capacity
- Model: JGBS66REKSS
That's $10 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- control via Cync app
- create custom schedules
- compatible with Google Nest or Amazon Alexa
- Model: 93129692
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|25%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register