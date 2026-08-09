This refurbished GE portable air conditioner is priced at $162.99 today. A new unit goes for at least $335 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. A 90-day Woot warranty applies. Deal ends August 14th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- For rooms up to 150 sq. ft.
- Two cooling modes, two fan speeds, and a built-in dehumidifier
- Auto evaporation reduces the need to drain excess water
-
Expires 8/15/2026
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
The Home Depot carries a wide range of portable air conditioners covering small bedrooms up to large open spaces over 700 sq. ft. Prices start around $221 for compact units and climb toward $680 for larger, feature-packed models with heating and dehumidifying functions. Several units are discounted, including one Edendirect model at $449.61, down 41% from $762.04. Shoppers can filter by room size, BTU rating, and features like built-in heaters or dehumidifiers to match a unit to their space. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Options range from small-room units cooling under 300 sq. ft. to extra-large units cooling over 700 sq. ft.
- Many models include dehumidifier and remote control functions
- Some units offer built-in heaters for year-round use
- Several models feature Wi-Fi connectivity for app or remote control
- Brands include Vissani, Frigidaire, LG, Whirlpool, Whynter, GE, Midea, Toshiba, and Airo Comfort
At eBay, get the refurb Hisense 8,000-BTU DOE Smart Portable Air Conditioner for $200. It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $30. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 8,000 BTU DOE/SACC rating (10,000 BTU ASHRAE)
- Dual-hose design w/ inverter technology
- 3-in-1 operation: cooling, dehumidifying, & fan modes
- App, remote, and touch controls with LED display
- Covers up to 350 sq. ft.
- Includes snap-together window kit for 25" to 50" wide windows
Serves as a fan, air cooler, humidifier, and air purifier in one compact unit, which makes it a reasonable pick for small rooms or personal desk use without the cost of a window AC. Apply coupon code "6WA7J7VB" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Powerful three-phase motor with atomizing humidification
- 4 fan speeds and 2 mist modes
- Remote control with 2-4-6 hour timing functions
- 1100ml tank with automatic low-water protection
- Compact ultra-portable design for easy transport
A compact wall-mounted air cooler that suits small rooms or workspaces where you want to free up floor space, it's $99 less than Amazon is charging for a similar one. Import charges of $19.87 and a payment processing fee of $2.08 apply.
New Alibaba customers get shipping for $6.66; otherwise, it starts at around $27. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 3 speeds
- remote control
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
This GE double oven electric range is $300 off, bringing it to $1,399. It includes both a convection oven with a rear fan for more even baking and a built-in air fry option, plus a steam clean feature that cleans the oven cavity without scrubbing. Delivery is free. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Double oven design with a convection oven featuring a rear fan for faster, more even baking
- Built-in air fry function
- 12 in./9 in. power boil burner for rapid, high heat cooking
- Steam clean function cleans the oven cavity without scrubbing
- Stainless steel finish
- Electric range requires a 240V outlet
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Woot! An Amazon Company
|59%
|--
|$163
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register