Amazon offers the GE Surge Protector Power Strip for its best-ever price of $11.86. It's also a $7 low today. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Eight adapter-spaced grounded outlets, four front- and four side-access
- Two USB-A ports and one USB-C port for simultaneous device charging
- Integrated circuit breaker with reset switch and thermal fuse
- 6-foot woven, tangle-resistant cord with flat plug
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Published 17 min ago
Verified 10 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Anker power strip is down from $26 and back at its all-time low price on Amazon. It packs 6 AC outlets and 4 USB ports (2 USB-A, 2 USB-C) into a compact, flat-plug design with 300 joules of surge protection. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 AC outlets plus 2 USB-A and 2 USB-C ports for 10 total connections
- 300-joule surge protection rating
- Flat plug design for tight spaces behind furniture
- 5-foot extension cord
- Compact 6.3" x 3.1" x 1.2" size
- 18-month warranty with $200,000 connected equipment guarantee
This HOPOW power strip is $9.99 at Amazon. That's $4 off, which ties the all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-foot flat extension cord for under rugs or along walls
- 0.33" ultra-thin flat plug w/ 45° angle design
- 5 AC outlets plus 3 USB ports, including 2 USB-C
- 1700-joule surge protection rating
- 2 mounting holes for wall installation
- Shared USB output up to 3.4A/17W
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This refurbished GE portable air conditioner is priced at $162.99 today. A new unit goes for at least $335 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. A 90-day Woot warranty applies. Deal ends August 14th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- For rooms up to 150 sq. ft.
- Two cooling modes, two fan speeds, and a built-in dehumidifier
- Auto evaporation reduces the need to drain excess water
This GE double oven electric range is $300 off, bringing it to $1,399. It includes both a convection oven with a rear fan for more even baking and a built-in air fry option, plus a steam clean feature that cleans the oven cavity without scrubbing. Delivery is free. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Double oven design with a convection oven featuring a rear fan for faster, more even baking
- Built-in air fry function
- 12 in./9 in. power boil burner for rapid, high heat cooking
- Steam clean function cleans the oven cavity without scrubbing
- Stainless steel finish
- Electric range requires a 240V outlet
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|62%
|--
|$12
|Buy Now
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