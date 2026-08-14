At Amazon, get this Portable Mini Clothes Dryer for $40. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this portable clothes dryer. It folds flat for storage or wall mounting, making it suited for small apartments, dorms, or RVs, and includes a remote control and built-in LED UV feature. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds up to 12 garments or a 10 kg load
- Can dry a piece of clothing in as little as 20 minutes
- Foldable, wall-mountable design for compact storage
- Built-in LED UV for added cleanliness
- Includes remote control operation
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Published 12 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Designed for tight spaces where a standard straight vent won't fit, this 90-degree magnetic coupling lets you connect your dryer duct at a right angle without the airflow restrictions of a flexible accordion hose. At $25, that's $45 off the $70 list price with coupon code "4UGXZUYJ". Deal ends August 29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Magnetic quick-connect
- 90-degree angle design for tight installation spaces
- Airtight seal prevents leaks with durable materials
- Flexible 2.6-foot duct reaches difficult vent offsets
- Complete kit includes all necessary hardware and components
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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