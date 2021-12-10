It's $5 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- works with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- Model: 93128846
-
Expires 12/23/2021
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
There are over 40 items on offer, with up to $300 marked off. Among other notable discounts, nab up to $100 off Fitbits, up to $150 off the Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook Laptop models, up to $150 off smart home items, over $200 off smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Google Store
Save on brands such as Google, Nest, Amazon, TP-Link, Ring, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Device for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Shipping is free over $30 (you usually need membership so this is an unusual offer).
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. (You'll need to register your interest to possibly receive an invitation to buy upon release.) Buy Now at Amazon
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or Bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
There are 10 style options, including incandescent, multi-color, white, LED, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured are the GE String-A-Long 100-Count 20.6-ft Incandescent Christmas String Lights fopr $2.98 (most stores charge $14 or more for similar).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
One light strip extension costs $30 at Best Buy. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Light that syncs to your sleep/wake cycle
- Choose from millions of colors and white tones
That's just under half off and the best price we've seen, even before factoring in the free smart bulbs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- controlled via the Cync App
It's $30 under our August mention and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Home Depot
- adjustable temperature
- includes air fry, bake, broil, keep warm, proof, roast, and toast functions
- kit includes a rack, baking pan, and air fryer accessories
- Model: G9OAAASSPSS
- UPC: 084691858010
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|33%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register