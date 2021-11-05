That's a savings of $4 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
Best Buy charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.49 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5,000K daylight white
- 60-watt equivalent
- Alexa compatible
- 800 lumens
- A19 shape
- dimmable
- E26 base
- Model: B11-N12W4P
Apply coupon code "MUJY7QYR" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Eleclick via Amazon.
- E27 base
- 2.4Ghz WiFi
- app control
- Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatible
It's $18 under what you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- adjustable brightness and color
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: KL130
You'd pay double that at other stores for these bought separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- Echo Dot:
- better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2
- 4 far-field microphones
- Bulb:
- Choose from over 16 million colors or whites
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Set scenes, change colors or put your lights on a schedule
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop a wide selection of over 26,000 items including carpet from $1.78 per square foot, seasonal items from $2, light bulbs from $3, kitchen items and cleaning supplies from $4, and much, much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Choose power tools from brands like Bosch, Craftsman, DeWalt, and Kobalt. The free items offered with your purchase include batteries, blowers, drivers, sanders, flashlights, saws, and more, and you can select one before adding to cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt Power Detect XR 2-Tool 20V Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries for $299 (low by $100, plus free tool with value up to $199 ).
Many top brands are discounted, including Samsung, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. Plus, bag free delivery. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Maytag 50dB Stainless Steel Tub Built-In Dishwasher for $679 ($120 off)
That's a buck under our mention from a few weeks ago, and a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Each one turns two grounded outlets into six outlets.
- Model: 40222
