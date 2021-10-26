That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 800 lumens brightness
- works w/ Alexa or Google Assistant
- Model: 93129845
- UPC: 043168542197
Apply coupon code "5DWNUTO2" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in 4000K Neutral White.
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
- 2,100-lumens
- IP54 waterproof rating
Apply coupon code "IVWO56J2" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
In White orBlue.
- Sold by Honey Rossetti via Amazon.
- IP65 waterproof
- each light is 11.8"
- 18 LED lights per tube
Save on lighting starting at $6, outdoor decor from $15, flooring as low as $21, furniture from $59, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
Clip the $10 off on-page coupon to get this deal. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Govee US via eBay.
- smart app control
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 75-lbs. capacity
- measures 4.5" x 17" x 7.6"
- Model: 15097
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Each one turns two grounded outlets into six outlets.
- Model: 40222
More Offers
- Choose From Millions of Colors: Enhance your home's atmosphere and add a festive vibe with vivid colors.
- Set the brightness level to match your mood or task: Dim and brighten Cync and C by GE Smart Bulbs using touch or app to create the perfect vibe.
- Use your voice to turn on lights: Directly connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control of your lights.
- Control smart lights and other devices away from home: Get lighting control away from home through the C by GE app - no hub or bridge needed.
- Schedule your lights around your daily routine: Create schedules that turn your lights on when you are away from home and turn your lights off when you go to bed.
- Set scenes for every occasion: Set scenes like dimmed light for movie time or bright lights when you get home.
- Control all your lights with wireless whole room lighting control: Install Cync or C by GE Smart Plugs and Bulbs and in other fixtures, set them up in the Cync app and wirelessly control all your lights from one Wire-Free Smart Switch.
- No hub required: Your Wire-Free Dimmer Switch and Full Color Bulb connect wirelessly through Bluetooth - with no hub needed to unlock control.
- Easy installation: Remove the adhesive tape, stick to a wall then set up your Wire-Free Smart Switch in the Ctnc app.
- Long-Lasting Solution: The switch's replaceable battery is rated to last 2 years, and the bulb's LED technology is rated to last 13 years.
- Model: 93129845
- UPC: 043168542197
