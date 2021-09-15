That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the 50% coupon and apply code "R8FT42DN" to save $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Linkind-US via Amazon.
- WiFi remote control (no hub required)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- dimmable
- up to 800-lumens
- color changing and tunable white
- E26 base
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "2XKAWA4Y" to save $18 (you'd pay around $20 more for a similar 4-pack elsewhere). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Meconard via Amazon.
- 40-watt equivalent
- 220-lumens
- E26 base
- 2200K warm white
- non-dimmable
- ST64 shape
- Model: MGD-BL-003
Apply code "18W4PACK" to get $6 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- In 3,000K or 5,000K.
- A21 shape with E26 medium base
- IP20 ingress protection rating
- 2,000 lumens
- Model: C21BB-VE26
Apply coupon code "16W4PACK" to get $4 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 180° beam angle
- 2,000-lumen output
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C21BB-TE26
Bag a free tool set ($69.99 value) with the purchase of a Craftsman 26.5" 5-Drawer Tool Center. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Must add free item (2007146) to cart.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White at this price.
- reset button
- circuit breaker
- 6 grounded outlets
- accepts 3 bulky AC adapters & 3 standard plugs
- Model: 56575
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- adjustable temperature
- includes air fry, bake, broil, keep warm, proof, roast, and toast functions
- kit includes a rack, baking pan, and air fryer accessories
- Model: G9OAAASSPSS
- UPC: 084691858010
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|--
|$7
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register