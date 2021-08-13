Generac 7247 Portable Generator for $780

That's a $619 savings off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Generac via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 8,500W rated output
- electric start
- Model: G0072471R
Apply coupon code "S26PMTZ2" to save half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AlicE via Amazon.
- 6.5HP
- 5 interchangeable nozzles
- 11" wheels
- 25-ft. hose
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "MUP6ORFR" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sanrock US via Amazon.
- preset pressure
- digital LCD display
- measures 9.45" x 1.97" x 1.97"
- doubles as LED flashlight & power bank
- includes air pump, ball needle, Type-C cable, French standard adapter, flexible hose, nozzle, & carrying bag
- Model: CZK3671
Third-party sellers via eBay and Amazon charge up to $50 for this bare tool. Buy Now at Home Depot
- five speed settings
- 12 accessories
- Model: PRT100B
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price, although using the cassette recorder to create copies of "Dynamite" is probably a copyright breach. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- AM/FM/SW band receiver
- USB and SD card inputs
