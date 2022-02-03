That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK

That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Save on laptops, monitors, mice, and more – many items have coupon codes listed alongside their price, which you'll need to apply. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Coupon code "EXTRA5" may take an extra 5% off any item that doesn't already require a specific coupon.
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Touch Laptop for $679.99 after code "IDEA5DEAL2" ($170 off).
Find a deal on a new laptop for your home, office, or student. Prices start at $179. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the HP Envy X360 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $899.99 ($140 off).
That's $431 off list, and at least $100 less than we could find for a laptop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
Shop and save on desktops, laptops, and accessories. Shop Now at CyberPowerPC
- Pictured is the CyberPowerPC 12th-Gen. Intel Core i9-12900K Gaming Desktop for $2895 ($500 off).
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's $152 less than you'd pay for two at Amazon and the best per-can price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Spend $35 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
- Clorox odor protection
- bag rings
- touchless operation
Though this is the list price, this is a hard to find set, and is currently out of stock at other major retailers, as well as LEGO direct. Why wouldn't it be though? Pets that you can build, enjoy, admire, and don't have to feed? Sign us up! Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- for ages 8+
- 352-pieces
- Model: 31122
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year Subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK

