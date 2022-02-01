That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year Subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $431 off list, and at least $100 less than we could find for a laptop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
Save on nearly 30 builds, with deals starting from $299.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 10th-Gen. i5 12.4" Touch Laptop for $549.99 (low by $49).
Save on 140 items, including laptops, headphones, speakers, security systems, VR headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Shop models from Dell, HP, and Acer. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude E7270 i5 12.5" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $399.99 ($60 below other refurbs).
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
Save on over 1,000 items including small appliances, vacuums, furniture, dinnerware, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- access 700,000+ movies and shows
- Model: 100024646
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|40%
|--
|$149
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register