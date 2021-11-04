It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Green (pictured) or Black.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN156-4
Published 38 min ago
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, and a savings of $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
- Model: GWTN141-5BK
That's $50 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Grey pictured).
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode (w/ free upgrade to Windows 11)
These start around $400 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Pentium N5030 Processor 1.10GHz
- 15.6” 1920x1080p LCD IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6” FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GWTN156-7
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's half off and a great price for a wet/dry vac. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
- 5HP (peak) motor
- converts to a blower
- includes two extension wands, utility nozzle, & crevice tool
Some of these Black Friday prices are half (or less) what you'd pay at Amazon, Macy's, or other stores, including classics like Clue, Sorry, and Connect 4. Buy Now at Walmart
- Orders of $35 or more get free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99. (These deals go live in local stores at 5 am local time on November 5 – you may be able to choose curbside pickup at that point.)
- Pictured is the Hasbro Connect 4 Game for $5 (low by $5).
