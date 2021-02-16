It's $290 under the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN141-4GR
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at $195. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Ideapad Gemini Lake Celeron N4020 11" Laptop pictured for $195 via "IDEA1DB" ($45 off).
It's $150 under our January mention and a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81YK000QUS
That's another $30 drop in two weeks and now $150 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Apply coupon code "DNLNVCMP" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6th Generation Intel Core i5-6300u 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
- Model: 22TP2TT4600
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Brown and Black.
- PU leather
- 5 dual-wheel nylon casters
- adjustable height
- adjustable center-tilt tension
- 264.6-lb. weight capacity
That's $10 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3 filters: PP Sediment filter, Carbon KDF (GAC) filter, and Carbon block (CTO) filter
- includes Alkaline pH filter, 3.2-gallon pressurized tank, lead-free brushed chrome-finish faucet, 4-color tubings (1/4" OD), spare fittings, O-rings feed water adapter (fits both 1/2" NPT, 3/8" COMP) drain saddle, water detector
- Model: RO75GP
It's a savings of $45 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- height adjustable
- 29" backboard
- 29" x 21.7'' base w/ wheels
- Model: 574795542
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|41%
|--
|$409
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register