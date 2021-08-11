Refurb Garmin Fenix 6 Pro GPS Smartwatch for $520
New
eBay · 45 mins ago
Refurb Garmin Fenix 6 Pro GPS Smartwatch
$520 $700
free shipping

That's $130 less than you'd expect to pay for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Posted by Jack
  • Why does he love it? "This is one of the best smartwatches on the market. The GPS is super accurate (a problem with many other smartwatches), there are a whole load of metrics tracked, and there's space for all the music you could want."
  • sold by gpscity via eBay
  • no warranty information is available
Features
  • 1.3” 260x260p display
  • PacePro technology
  • Garmin pay
  • smart notifications
  • Pulse Ox sensor
  • Model: 010-02158-01
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Garmin
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 25% -- $520 Buy Now