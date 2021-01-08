New
Refurb Garmin vivoactive HR GPS Fitness Watch
$80 $250
free shipping

It's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by GPSCity via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • heart rate monitor
  • sports apps
  • alerts for incoming calls, texts, emails, and social media
  • Model: 010-01605-01
