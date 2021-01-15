New
Garmin Vivomove HR Premium Hybrid Smartwatch
$112 $300
free shipping

It's a low today by $18 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's available in Light Gold Case with Light Brown Leather Band.
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
Features
  • hidden touchscreen display and real watch hands
  • fitness monitoring with wrist heart rate monitor
  • music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders, and more
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring with Elevate wrist heart rate technology
  • wellness monitoring tools including stress tracking and relaxation timer
  • displays steps, calories, distance, heart rate, intensity minutes, and VO2 max
  • 20mm quick release accessory band
  • Model: 010-01850-15
  • UPC: 753759184698
Details
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Garmin vvomove HR, Hybrid Smartwatch for Men and Women, Small/Medium, Gold with Leather Band
$160 $300
free shipping

It's $140 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Stay connected with smart features such as music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders and more (when paired with a compatible smartphone)
  • Estimates heart rate with Elevate wrist heart rate technology
  • Wellness monitoring tools, such as all-day stress tracking and a relaxation timer, help you manage stress; includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep
  • Displays steps, calories, distance, heart rate, intensity minutes and VO2 max
  • Effortlessly change your look with industry standard 20 mm quick release accessory bands
  • Battery life: up to 5 days in smart mode; up to 2 additional weeks in watch mode (hands tell time only)
  • Model: 010-01850-15
  • UPC: 753759184698

Verified: 01/15/2021 · Save $140 off list · Free Shipping

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 62% -- $112 Buy Now
Amazon 46% $250 (exp 4 mos ago) $160 Check Price