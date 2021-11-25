That's a low by $11 and the best price we've seen this year. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
- up to 40 hours battery life (varies by function)
- compatible with Apple, Android, and Windows
- built-in 3-axis compass
- HR monitor
- GPS
- Model: 010-02064-00
- UPC: 733430404833, 843342151142, 753759209605, 753759222284
-
-
-
It's $10 under our last mention and $70 under list price today.
- touch display
- monitor energy levels, respiration, hydration, stress, and heart rate
- 20+ sports apps
- preloaded workouts
- Model: 010-02427-00
- UPC: 753759260620
That's the best price we could find by $106.
Update: It's now $539.99.
- Available at this price in Black/Slate.
- 1.3” display
- preloaded TOPO maps
- up to 16 days battery life w/ solar charging
- activity tracking and performance data for surfing, mountain biking, and more
- Model: 010-02410-10
It's $10 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $3.
- tracks distance and calories
- stopwatch
- timer
- GPS
- alarm
- Model: 010-02172-11
- UPC: 753759227685
Pictured is the Apple HomePod mini Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (low by $6).
- Shipping is free over $30 (you usually need membership so this is an unusual offer).
- Some items may only be available for in-store pickup only.
Pictured is the Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $159.99 ($9 less than new model).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to all.
There are over 25 styles/models to choose from, prices start at $250.
pictured is the Garmin Instinct Solar Outdoor Smartwatch for $249.99 ($150 off)
Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Pictured is the Insignia F30 NS-50F301NA22 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $299.99 ($150 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
It's $50 under list price.
- In Orange or Black
- Includes USB cable, carabiner clip and spine-mount adapter
- 50-hour average battery life
That's the lowest price we could find by $200.
- 3-axis compass
- tracking functions
- satellite navigation
- gyroscope & barometric altimeter
It's a savings of $80 off list and the best price we could find by $30.
- In Rose Gold w/ Light Sand Case and Band at this price.
- touchscreen display
- pulse ox, heart rate monitor, and more
- smart notifications
- track activities
- Model: 010-02238-02
- UPC: 753759234263
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's $50 under last week's mention and the best price we've ever seen. It's a low today by $150.
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- 1.4" display
- sleep monitor
- music storage
- heart rate monitor
- solar power option
- global navigation satellite system
- built-in sensors for 3-axis compass
- gyroscope and barometric altimeter
- rechargeable lithium battery provides up to 21 days of battery life
- Model: 010-02157-00
