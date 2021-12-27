You'd pay $29 more at Gamestop. Buy Now at eBay
- compatible with Android or iOS
- tracks multiple body and sleep metrics
- Model: 010-02064-73
- UPC: 753759271923
-
-
That's a huge drop of $45 from last month's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Rose Gold with Light Sand or Navy Case and Band at this price.
- touchscreen display
- pulse ox, heart rate monitor, and more
- smart notifications
- track activities
- Model: 010-02238-02
- UPC: 753759234263
Save on Garmin and Samsung smart watches with prices from $129.99. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Garmin Venu SQ GPS Smartwatch for $129.99 ($70 off list).
It's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Strava Live segments
- battery life of up to 2 weeks (watch mode)
- built-in barometer; altimeter, and electronic compass
- Model: 010-01746-00
That's the best price we've seen $10, under last week's mention, and a current low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKN03LL/A
That is $30 less than you'd pay direct from Amazfit. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Android and iOS
- up to 40 days of battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours
- 10 sport tracking modes
- built-in GPS and heart rate monitor
- IP68 dust and water resistant
- Model: W1821US1N
- UPC: 851572007702
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
That's $90 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but there is a 30-day return window.
- Receiver
- Dual-beam transducer
- Transom and trolling motor mounts
- Tilt/swivel mount
- Power cable
- Integrated GPS
- Maximum depth 1,600 ft freshwater, 750 ft saltwater
- Model: 010-01550-10
It's $41 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $131 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|53%
|--
|$140
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|43%
|--
|$169
|Check Price
|Walmart
|13%
|$290 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$259
|Check Price
|GameStop
|$126 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price
