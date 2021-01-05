That's $12 under our mention from last week, a price low by $65, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- Bluetooth
- smart notifications
- heart rate monitor
- multi-sport functionality
- sleep monitoring
- water resistant up to 164-ft.
- Model: 010-01614-01
That's a savings of $100 off list and the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black/Gray at this price.
- sunlight-visible display
- smart notifications
- 11-hour battery life while training
- distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
- Model: 010-03717-54
That's the lowest price we could find by $128. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gpscity via eBay.
- Warranty information is not provided, but a 30-day satisfaction guarantee applies.
- preloaded activity profiles
- includes charging/data cable
- automatic uploads to Garmin Connect online fitness community
- Model: 010-01685-00
It's the lowest price we could find by $117 and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Most retailers charge $350 or more for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Slate/Black.
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
- AMOLED display
- up to 5-day battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 6 hours in GPS mode
- all-day health monitoring
- over 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps
- compatible with iOS or Android
- Model: 010-02173-11
- UPC: 753759227845
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, it's the best deal we could find by $30. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed December 25 through January 3.
- Available in White or Iris.
- up to 7-day battery life
- GPS
- incident detection (real-time location sent to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone)
- tracks pace, distance, intervals, and more
- Model: 010-02156
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
That's at least $15 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
That's a $60 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
- Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- Up to 20% faster than Series 5
- Swimproof design
- Aluminum case and sport band
- Every (RED) purchase helps fight AIDS - visit red.org
- Model: M02C3LL/A
That's $50 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roberts LP via Amazon.
- 5.0" dual-orientation display
- Live traffic & select Live parking
- driver alerts for dangerous curves, speed changes, speed cameras, railroad crossings, animal crossings, & more
- Model: 010-01678-07
That's $92 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Garmin Warranty applies.
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- 5" screen
- built-in dash cam
- advanced driver alerts such as Forward Collision Warning
- voice-activated navigation
- easy-to-understand driving directions use recognizable landmarks, buildings and traffic lights in addition to spoken street names
- Model: 010-01682-02
That's the best price we could find by at least $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- driver alerts for dangerous curves, speed changes, speed cameras, railroad crossings, animal crossings, and more
- TripAdvisor ratings for travel points of interest
- Model: 010-01678-06
That's $71 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Beach Camera via eBay
- comes with a 1-year Garmin warranty
- traffic & smart features
- Model: 0100203802
It's $140 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bluetooth
- smart notifications
- heart rate monitor
- multi-sport functionality
- sleep monitoring
- water resistant up to 164-ft.
- Model: 010-01614-01
