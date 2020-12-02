It's the best price we've seen for a new one and the lowest price we could find today by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by gpscity via eBay.
- tracks steps, calories, & more
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- vibration alerts
- Model: 010-01689-00
Published 24 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- displays steps, distance, calories, heart rate, floors climbed, and activity intensity
- tracks Heart Rate
- smart notifications
- Model: 10-01955-06
Save up to 33% on a selection of fitness trackers for the whole family. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker for $69.95 ($30 off).
Fill out the short questionnaire to request an invitation to purchase this newly announced fitness/health tracker device. If you score an invitation, you'll save $35 off the list price, and get free 6-month access to the Halo service (a $3.99 per month value). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Invitation quantities are limited.
- After the 6-month free period, the Halo service will auto-renew at $3.99 per month unless cancelled (you'll still retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking).
- screen-free
- measures body composition
- tracks sleep and activity
- analyzes qualities of your voice like energy and positivity
It's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- tracks activity, sleep tracking, and calories burned
- SmartTrack workout recording
- includes small and large wristbands and charging cable
- Model: FB412B
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
- Model: 010-01507-00
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
- Model: 010-01507-00
Save on over 40 fitness trackers and smartwatches in a range of styles. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro for $599.99 ($150 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best we've seen. (It was $17 more in our July mention.) Buy Now at Cabela's
- WAAS-enabled receiver
- utilizes GPS and GLONASS satellites
- HotFix satellite prediction
- worldwide basemap
- waterproof to IPX7
- Model: 010-00970-00
