Garmin Forerunner 235 Smartwatch for $114
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Garmin Forerunner 235 Smartwatch
$114 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get it for $51 less than a new model costs. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by hrmusa via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • In Frost Blue.
  • built-in accelerometer
  • view your activities, track progress toward goals and share data
  • customizable display shows time, date, alarm and more
  • control music and your VIRB action camera
  • GPS and GLONASS satellite compatible
  • counts steps and calories
  • Model: FR235
  • Code "PICKCR5"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
