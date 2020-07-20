New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Sport Watch
$150 $330
free shipping

That's a low by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Garmin via Rakuten
  • sunlight-visible display
  • distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
  • smart notifications
  • 11-hour battery life while training
  • Model: 010-03717-54
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Refurb Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Sport Watch
$116 $130
free shipping

That's $39 less than a new one at Walmart and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Amazon

  • Available in several colors (Black/Grey pictured).
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • sunlight-visible display
  • distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
  • smart notifications
  • 11-hour battery life while training
  • Model: 010-03717-54
