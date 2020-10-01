New
Refurb Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Smart Watch
$190 $500
free shipping

That's $110 under the $300 most retailers charge for a new one, a rare chance to get a refurb, especially with a 1-year Garmin warranty, same as new. It's also $10 under our October mention and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by gpscity via eBay.
  • A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
  • WiFi enabled
  • 16GB memory
  • 3-axis electronic compass, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, & GPS
  • Model: 010-01688-00
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Smart Watch
$350 $500

It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • Put key stats at your fingertips with the performance widget that shows the effects and progress of your workouts. Case material: Fiber reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover
  • Connected features include smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect online fitness community and personalization through free watch faces and apps from our Connect IQ store.Display size: 1.2 inches (240 x 240)
  • Outdoor sensors, including GPS and GLONASS satellite reception and 3 axis compass with gyroscope and barometric altimeter
  • Premium multisport GPS watch with Elevate wrist heart rate technology. Physical size 1.8 x 1.8 x 0.6 inches. QuickFit watch band compatible included (22 mm)
  • Fit for adventure with rugged design that features stainless steel bezel, buttons and rear case. Display type: sunlight visible, transflective memory in pixel (MIP)
  • Model: 010-01688-00

Verified: 10/01/2020 · Save $150 off list

