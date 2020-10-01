That's $110 under the $300 most retailers charge for a new one, a rare chance to get a refurb, especially with a 1-year Garmin warranty, same as new. It's also $10 under our October mention and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gpscity via eBay.
- A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
- WiFi enabled
- 16GB memory
- 3-axis electronic compass, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, & GPS
- Model: 010-01688-00
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Put key stats at your fingertips with the performance widget that shows the effects and progress of your workouts. Case material: Fiber reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover
- Connected features include smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect online fitness community and personalization through free watch faces and apps from our Connect IQ store.Display size: 1.2 inches (240 x 240)
- Outdoor sensors, including GPS and GLONASS satellite reception and 3 axis compass with gyroscope and barometric altimeter
- Premium multisport GPS watch with Elevate wrist heart rate technology. Physical size 1.8 x 1.8 x 0.6 inches. QuickFit watch band compatible included (22 mm)
- Fit for adventure with rugged design that features stainless steel bezel, buttons and rear case. Display type: sunlight visible, transflective memory in pixel (MIP)
- Model: 010-01688-00
