New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Refurb Garmin DriveAssist 51 GPS and Dashcam w/ Lifetime Maps & Traffic
$80 $300
free shipping

That's $92 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year Garmin Warranty applies.
  • Sold by GPS City via eBay.
Features
  • 5" screen
  • built-in dash cam
  • advanced driver alerts such as Forward Collision Warning
  • voice-activated navigation
  • easy-to-understand driving directions use recognizable landmarks, buildings and traffic lights in addition to spoken street names
  • Model: 010-01682-02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Automotive eBay Garmin
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 73% -- $80 Buy Now