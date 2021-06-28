Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Smartwatch for $100
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Smartwatch
$100 $200
free shipping

That's $48 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • up to 7-day battery life
  • GPS
  • incident detection (real-time location sent to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone)
  • tracks pace, distance, intervals, and more
  • Model: 100215605
