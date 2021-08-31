Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Heart Rate Monitor Running Smartwatch for $150
New
Best Buy · 29 mins ago
Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Heart Rate Monitor Running Smartwatch
$150 $200
free shipping

That's $50 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • up to 7-day battery life
  • GPS
  • incident detection (real-time location sent to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone)
  • tracks pace, distance, intervals, and more
  • Model: 010-02156-05
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
Price Analysis

