Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Heart Rate Monitor Running Smartwatch for $150

That's $50 less than most stores charge.
- up to 7-day battery life
- GPS
- incident detection (real-time location sent to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone)
- tracks pace, distance, intervals, and more
- Model: 010-02156-05
Published 29 min ago
Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get it for $51 less than a new model costs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hrmusa via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Frost Blue.
- built-in accelerometer
- view your activities, track progress toward goals and share data
- customizable display shows time, date, alarm and more
- control music and your VIRB action camera
- GPS and GLONASS satellite compatible
- counts steps and calories
- Model: FR235
That's $130 less than you'd expect to pay for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Why does he love it? "This is one of the best smartwatches on the market. The GPS is super accurate (a problem with many other smartwatches), there are a whole load of metrics tracked, and there's space for all the music you could want."
- sold by gpscity via eBay
- no warranty information is available
- 1.3” 260x260p display
- PacePro technology
- Garmin pay
- smart notifications
- Pulse Ox sensor
- Model: 010-02158-01
Apply coupon code "YJLOS" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- pedometer
- sleep tracker
- 50mm watch case
- heart rate sensor
- IP68 water-resistance up to 5 meters
Apply code "AK56" to save $28 and drop the price $8 below our mention in July. Buy Now at Aukey
- 12 activity modes
- 1.4" TFT screen
- 320 x 320 resolution
- compatible with Android and iOS
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- Model: LS02
With coupon "SAVE20FORBTS", it's $140 cheaper than a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00H3LL/A
Apply coupon code "OL3HX6MJ" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Mingsa via Amazon.
- heart rate monitor
- sleep monitor
- 0.96" 80 x 160 display
- compatible with Android & iOS
- Model: C11620BMS
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Save on a selection of appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Bag free shipping on major appliance purchases $399 or more ($69.99 value).
- Pictured is the Samsung 22.6-Cu.Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,899.99 (low by $98).
Save on refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more from big brands like Samsung, LG, and GE. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth Side-by-Side WiFi Refrigerator for $1,259.99 ($140 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Available in Black.
- vibration alerts
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- tracks steps, calories, & more
- Model: 100168900
