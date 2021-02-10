That's $75 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPSCity via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- detailed map updates of the U.S. and Canada
- spoken turn-by-turn directions
- driver alerts
- 5" 480x272 display
- Model: 010-02036-07
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's $32 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- A 1-year Garmin Warranty applies.
- 5" screen
- built-in dash cam
- advanced driver alerts such as Forward Collision Warning
- voice-activated navigation
- easy-to-understand driving directions use recognizable landmarks, buildings and traffic lights in addition to spoken street names
- Model: 010-01682-02
It's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Lakeside Blue, Sea Foam, or Tundra at this price.
- monitors heart rate, activity, & stress
- works w/ Garmin Connect online fitness app
- built-in 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter, & GPS support
- Model: 010-02064-04
It's a low today by $18 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in Light Gold Case with Light Brown Leather Band.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- hidden touchscreen display and real watch hands
- fitness monitoring with wrist heart rate monitor
- music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders, and more
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring with Elevate wrist heart rate technology
- wellness monitoring tools including stress tracking and relaxation timer
- displays steps, calories, distance, heart rate, intensity minutes, and VO2 max
- 20mm quick release accessory band
- Model: 010-01850-15
- UPC: 753759184698
It's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPSCity via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- heart rate monitor
- sports apps
- alerts for incoming calls, texts, emails, and social media
- Model: 010-01605-01
