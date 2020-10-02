Save $12 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Smartfood Popcorn White Cheddar
- Oven Baked Lay's Barbecue
- Oven Baked Lay's Original
- Oven Baked Cheetos
- Oven Baked Ruffles
- Model: SPPPOA040140
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Spend $10 in store or online at Whole Foods and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Shop Now at Amazon
- $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020
- Certain items are restricted from this offer
It's about $2 less than you'd pay for this quantity at your local Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- squeeze bottle
- free from pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, and manufactured additives
Subscribe & Save for up to 25% off Doritos, Cheetos, Mountain Dew, Izze, Quaker Oats, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Just because it's six weeks until Halloween doesn't mean you can't enjoy some advance goodies. Have to make sure the candy's good, right? Satisfy that sugar craving and save a little cash. (You can call it "quality control.") Shop Now at Amazon
Save on chips, Cheetohs, nuts and fruit packs, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Clip the 25% off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to save an extra 5% off.
Save on protein powder, beverages, energy bars, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Prime members are eligible for additional 10% to 15% discounts listed on individual product pages.
- Buy with Subscribe & Save for another 5% discount.
Save on a selection of juice, energy drinks and flavored water from brands like Game Fuel, IZZE, Tropicana, and more. Get up to 50% off with your first time Subscribe & Save purchase. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Select discounts for Prime members only.
That's a savings of $4. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- In stock on October 8, but you can order at this price now.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|PepsiCo via Amazon
|24%
|--
|$13
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register