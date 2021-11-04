It's $17 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by sfplanet via eBay.
- flexible cord
- weatherproof
- programmable
- Model: C10707US
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships in about 6 days.
- 3 outlets
- Model: 2241
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, or get the 8-foot model for a buck more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Socket Solutions via Amazon.
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
Apply coupon code "623SCY77" to take off at least a buck, and get the lowest price we could find by $6. Shop Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Clear pictured).
- Sold by Syncwire Products via Amazon.
- 15 slots
- self-adhesive
- Model: SW-CC649
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- 3 USB ports
- 6 outlets
- Model: HS300
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on adidas men's and women's activewear, socks, shoes, gear, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
