Folgers Classic Medium Roast 48-oz. Ground Coffee for $7
Quill · 1 hr ago
Folgers Classic Medium Roast 48-oz. Ground Coffee
$7.49 $15
free shipping

That's about $2 less than you'd pay in store at Walmart. Buy Now at Quill

1 comment
macmanjimmy69
$6.98 for 51oz on Sale ($2.00 off) at Sam's Club through 6/13/2021
1 hr 17 min ago

Quill 50% -- $7 Buy Now