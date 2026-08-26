Tracking down which breaker controls an outlet is the whole point here, useful if you've ever flipped switches one by one guessing. Apply coupon code "RIWRTKQE" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Diagnoses six common wiring faults with LED indicators
- Combines circuit finder, outlet tester, and GFCI tester
- Maintains test data for 10 seconds during power loss
- Displays real-time voltage and signal strength data
- ETL-certified CAT II 135V safety rating
Handy for anyone tackling home electrical work without an electrician, since it locates the right breaker for an outlet and tests GFCI function in one kit. Apply coupon code "SMXOAASN" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- All-in-one circuit breaker, outlet, and GFCI tester
- Dual-function LCD shows real-time voltage and signal strength
- Diagnoses 6 wiring faults with audio and visual alerts
- Data lock feature saves readings during power loss
- Impact-resistant design with complete accessory kit
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This 12-in-1 wire stripper is $4.31, down from $5.75. The foldable design combines stripping, cutting, and crimping functions into a single compact tool. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines 12 functions in one foldable tool
- Includes wire stripping and cutting blades
- Built-in crimper for cable connectors
- Folding design for compact storage
- Handles double as pliers for pulling cable
Update: The price has dropped to $3.86 since this was originally published.
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- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|40%
|--
|$34
|Buy Now
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