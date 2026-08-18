Handy for anyone tackling home electrical work without an electrician, since it locates the right breaker for an outlet and tests GFCI function in one kit. Apply coupon code "SMXOAASN" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- All-in-one circuit breaker, outlet, and GFCI tester
- Dual-function LCD shows real-time voltage and signal strength
- Diagnoses 6 wiring faults with audio and visual alerts
- Data lock feature saves readings during power loss
- Impact-resistant design with complete accessory kit
This WORKPRO stair tread template tool is $33.29 at Amazon after the on-page coupon, down from $42.99. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this tool. It adjusts from 10.1" to 56.3" using interchangeable 16", 12", and 8" sliders, and its aluminum alloy construction includes a built-in protractor for angle measurements. Buy Now at Amazon
- Adjustable length range from 10.1" to 56.3"
- Modular design with 16", 12", and 8" sliders
- Constructed from aluminum 6061 alloy
- Triangular support structure for stability during measuring
- Includes integrated protractor with scale markings
At Amazon Haul, get this Firecore 9" Magnetic Torpedo Level for $5.99. It's the best price we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Stainless Steel Digital Caliper Measuring Tool for $20. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this digital caliper. It's built entirely from stainless steel rather than plastic, with IP54 water and dust resistance, and offers ±0.001" accuracy across its 6" range. It also comes with 3 batteries and a spare battery cover included. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Huepar 100-Foot Line Laser Level for $19.99. That's its best price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Self-leveling cross line laser with 110° horizontal and vertical beams
- Visible up to 100 ft. with accuracy of ±1/9" at 33 ft.
- Built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 6 hours, charges via USB-C
- Switches between self-leveling mode and manual mode
- IP54 rated for water, dust, and drop resistance up to 4 ft.
- Includes 25.6" adjustable aluminum tripod and carry bag
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|40%
|--
|$34
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register