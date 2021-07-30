Focal Elegia Closed-Back Circumaural High-Fidelity Headphones for $399

That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Adorama
- 40mm M-shape aluminium/magnesium domes
- 35 Ohms impedance
- 5Hz to 23kHz frequency response
- hardshell carry case
- Model: FELEGIA
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Apply coupon code "DFQVZX2B" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Value Lighting via Amazon.
- touch control
- auto-pairing
- Bluetooth 5.0
That's the best we've seen at $10 under our October mention, and a current low by $33. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Black only at this price.
- Sold by Anker Direct via Newegg.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction technology
- charging case
- full touch control
- up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge
- Model: AK-A3902021
Shop over 30 speakers, sets, and pairs. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 (low by $70).
That's $1,027 off list and $234 under what you'd pay for just the pair of floor standing speakers elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- includes: 2 Klipsch Floorstanding Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference Center Channel Home Speaker; 2 Klipsch Reference Bookshelf Home Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference 12" 400W All-Digital Powered Subwoofer
That's $488 less than buying all these speakers separately, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
- Model: 1065835 L
It's$1,399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- In Cherry Vinyl.
- two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
