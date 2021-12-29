It's $180 off list and the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 160x120 FLIR Lepton Core detector
- 20x16° field of view
- 9Hz refresh rate
- f/1.1 silicon doublet lens system
- Model: 431-0012-21-00S
-
Expires in 11 hr
Published 8 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $10 off and an extremely low price for a daypack. Buy Now at Walmart
- fleece-lined media pocket
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
Shop over 600 items, from gloves, goggles, and coats to ski poles and snow shovels. Most items are discounted from 20% to 30%, but there are several that are discounted by more. Shop Now at REI
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Outdoor Research Men's Refuge Insulated Jacket for $139.73 (low by $59).
Save on styles by The North Face, Columbia, Fjallraven, Outdoor Research, Patagonia, Marmot, and many more. Shop Now at Backcountry
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $5.95.
It's the best price Amazon has ever offered; most stores charge $60 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- keeps food hot for 12 hours, or cold for 16
- Model: 10-01875-027
It's a savings of $16 off list, $2 under our mention from last December, and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Save on cameras and accessories, laptops, computer monitors, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping varies, but many items are eligible for free shipping.
Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
Net huge savings (many items are at least 50% off) on camera bags, tripods, lenses, SD memory cards, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items are eligible for free shipping with no minimum purchase required; otherwise, orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the MeFOTO BackPacker Travel Tripod for $69 (low by $61).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|30%
|$429 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$419
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register