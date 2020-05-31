Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Belk · 20 mins ago
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
$153 $170
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $17 via coupon code "HELLOSUMMER". Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Amazon charges a few dollars more with free shipping.
Features
  • tracks heart rate, steps, calories burned, and more
  • store up to 300 songs
  • text alerts
  • Model: FB504GMBK
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HELLOSUMMER"
  • Expires 5/31/2020
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Smart Watches Belk Fitbit
Father's Day Graduation
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
$85
free shipping

Excluding the padding, that's the best price we could find by $73 and an all-time price low. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pad your order to $100 to get $15 off. (Clearance items start at $3.)
Features
  • tracks heart rate, steps, calories burned, and more
  • store up to 300 songs
  • text alerts
  • Model: FB504GMBK
↑ less
Buy Now