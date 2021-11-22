It's a buck more everywhere else. Buy Now at Adorama
- At this price in Desert Rose.
- includes 1-year Fitbit Premium membership
- tracks steps, distance, and calories burned
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- menstrual health tracking
- up to 10-day battery life
- stress management
- sleep stage tracking
- OLED touch display
- activity tracking
- swimproof
- Model: FB418
- UPC: 810038852799
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That is a $50 drop from the list price and the lowest it has been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a 6-month free trial of Fitbit Premium (most free trials are only 90 days). After 6 months it is $9.99/mo. or $79.99/year.
- sleep tracker
- heart rate monitor
- jewelry design
- 5 day battery life
- water resistant to 50 meters
- stress management
- Model: FB422GLWT
- UPC: 810038854465
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, this is a $30 low price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed November 27 through December 8.
- built-in GPS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- track & manage stress
- water resistant to 50M
- text, call, and app notifications
- high & low heart rate notifications
- EDA Scan and ECG app compatible
- Model: FB512
You'd pay at least $30 more elsewhere for these bought separately. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- up to 8 days battery life
- animated clock faces
- sleep tracking
- water-resistant to 50 meters
That is a $30 drop from the list price, and the best price we could find by $15, thanks to the Kohl's Cash. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Black Red or Blue Green.
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online, or in-store, from November 27 to December 8.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping.
- sleep tracking
- animated clock faces
- up to 8 days battery life
- water-resistant to 50 meters
That's a low by $45 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- tracks steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep
- includes 6 months of Halo membership
- works w/ Alexa
That's a savings of $44 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- pedometer
- message and phone call alert
- sleep monitor
That's a savings of $30 off list price and the first discount we've seen on it. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 12-month Halo membership
- up to 7-day battery life
- works w/ Alexa
That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at REI
- 3-axis compass
- tracking functions
- satellite navigation
- gyroscope & barometric altimeter
Beat the rush and start shopping now. Save on headphones, software, smartwatches, laptops, camera accessories, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on over 100 items, including speakers, headphones, memory cards, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Adorama
- Although this item is temporarily on backorder, it can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- GPS
- 2560x1600 at 30 fps
- 140° viewing angle
- Model: A119 V3-G
It's $49 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Adorama
- Currently on backorder but can be ordered now at this price; you won't be charged until it ships.
- 8" polyfiber woofer
- 100W bottom mounted class D amplifier
- Model: S 808 SUB BLACK NA
That's a savings of $60 off list price and $9 less than what you'd pay for the watch alone (without the extra strap). Buy Now at Sam's Club
- built-in voice control
- sleep tracking & stages
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- secure purchases w/ Fitbit Pay on-wrist
- Model: FB507BKBKLBNDLS
Thanks to the included Kohl's cash, it's a low by $20 and the best deal we've seen on this. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from November 27 through December 8.
- Amazon Alexa built-in
- 24/7 heart rate monitor
- all-day activity tracking
- Model: FB507BKBK
- UPC: 811138036690, 617308542776
More Offers
