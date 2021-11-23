That's $31 under the outright price of our previous mention, comfortably the best price we've ever seen, and a low by $49. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Black (pictured) or Rosewood.
- built-in GPS
- up to 7 day battery life
- heart rate & sleep monitoring
- Model: FB417
That is a $50 drop from the list price and the lowest it has been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a 6-month free trial of Fitbit Premium (most free trials are only 90 days). After 6 months it is $9.99/mo. or $79.99/year.
- sleep tracker
- heart rate monitor
- jewelry design
- 5 day battery life
- water resistant to 50 meters
- stress management
- Model: FB422GLWT
- UPC: 810038854465
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, this is a $30 low price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed November 27 through December 8.
- built-in GPS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- track & manage stress
- water resistant to 50M
- text, call, and app notifications
- high & low heart rate notifications
- EDA Scan and ECG app compatible
- Model: FB512
You'd pay at least $30 more elsewhere for these bought separately. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- up to 8 days battery life
- animated clock faces
- sleep tracking
- water-resistant to 50 meters
That is a $30 drop from the list price, and the best price we could find by $15, thanks to the Kohl's Cash. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Black Red or Blue Green.
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online, or in-store, from November 27 to December 8.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping.
- sleep tracking
- animated clock faces
- up to 8 days battery life
- water-resistant to 50 meters
That's a low by $45 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- tracks steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep
- includes 6 months of Halo membership
- works w/ Alexa
That's a savings of $44 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- pedometer
- message and phone call alert
- sleep monitor
That's a savings of $30 off list price and the first discount we've seen on it. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 12-month Halo membership
- up to 7-day battery life
- works w/ Alexa
That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at REI
- 3-axis compass
- tracking functions
- satellite navigation
- gyroscope & barometric altimeter
Purchase on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB for AT&T for $27.75/month before trade-in.
Shop discounts on TVs in a range of sizes, laptops with a variety of features, earbuds, various home security systems, TV mounts, streaming media players, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $11 under our mention from earlier today and the best price we've seen. It's also the best deal we could find today by $11. Buy Now at Walmart
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
That's a savings of $60 off list price and $9 less than what you'd pay for the watch alone (without the extra strap). Buy Now at Sam's Club
- built-in voice control
- sleep tracking & stages
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- secure purchases w/ Fitbit Pay on-wrist
- Model: FB507BKBKLBNDLS
Thanks to the included Kohl's cash, it's a low by $20 and the best deal we've seen on this. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from November 27 through December 8.
- Amazon Alexa built-in
- 24/7 heart rate monitor
- all-day activity tracking
- Model: FB507BKBK
- UPC: 811138036690, 617308542776
It's a buck more everywhere else. Buy Now at Adorama
- At this price in Desert Rose.
- includes 1-year Fitbit Premium membership
- tracks steps, distance, and calories burned
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- menstrual health tracking
- up to 10-day battery life
- stress management
- sleep stage tracking
- OLED touch display
- activity tracking
- swimproof
- Model: FB418
- UPC: 810038852799
