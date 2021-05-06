Fisher-Price Little People Choo-Choo Zoo Train for $5

That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- includes polar bear, gorilla, train conductor, and food piece
- Model: CMP36
While it's list price, it's the only place you can score this newly released set. Buy Now at LEGO
- 2,354 pieces
- includes Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope
- measures approximately 8.5" x 21" x 13.5"
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
It's $9 under our March mention, $105 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- includes an axe, throwing stars, and a target
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- rear wheel drive
- 100W motor
- up to 10 mph
- up to 40 minutes of continuous use
- Model: 13111291
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
These bikes are hard to find right now – what third-party sellers exist charge at least $719. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's half the price that Target charges. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 5 colorful rings
- Rattle beads inside
- Bat-at rocker base
