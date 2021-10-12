That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only; availability may vary by location.
- rechargeable by certified professionals
- Model: 1046167
Expires 10/13/2021
Published 50 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's within $2 of the best price we've ever seen. It's also a price low by $4, whereas most stores charge $24 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- complies with all current 10-year legislation in U.S. states / cities where required
- 85dB alarm
- test/silence button
- Model: 0827B
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Advantage Contractor Supply via Amazon.
- ionization sensor
- 9V battery backup
- 85db alarm
- Model: BRK 9120B
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 85-decibel
Apply coupon code "6EDUYSW5" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HWitson US via Amazon.
- Motion-Activated Lights
- Color Night Vision
- 2-Way Audio
- IP66 Waterproof
- 156° Viewing Angle
- 2.4/5 GHz WiFi
- Model: S01
This add on is $10 below what Chamberlain direct charges, and an all time low by about $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- can control 2 garage door openers
- add to existing myQ account through the myQ app
- low battery notifications via app
- Model: MYQ-G0402
Apply coupon code "WILHESG3" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Belmins via Amazon.
- IP67 Waterproof
- 2-Wat Audio
- Night Vision
- Motion Detection
Save $9 with coupon code "338TJU1F". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baobang via Amazon.
- measures 1.7" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- microSD card slot
- plug and play
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: The price dropped to $23.98. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for pickup only.
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
- LED lights
- 120 air jets
- rapid heating system
- integrated water filtration
- Model: 170023
Scroll down to find the DIY Kids' Workshops banner, click on "Find an event near you," and follow the prompts to register for a free DIY craft for kids. Shop Now at Lowe's
- The craft will be available for pickup on October 9 or 10.
- monthly in-store events
