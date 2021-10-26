That's $11 under what Amazon charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This item is only available for pickup (stock may vary based on zip code).
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members.
- rechargeable
- UL rated class 10-B:C
- U.S. coast guard approved
- Sodium bicarbonate extinguishing agent
- Model: GARAGE10
It's the lowest price we've seen and $23 under the best price we could find for four of these elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pull pin with safety seal
- waterproof label with 4-step instructions
- Model: HOME1
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Advantage Contractor Supply via Amazon.
- ionization sensor
- 9V battery backup
- 85db alarm
- Model: BRK 9120B
That is the lowest price we could find by $8, and $16 under what you'd pay picking it up at your local Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- UL rated 3 A: 40 B:C
- rechargeable by certified professionals
- 5-lbs. mono ammonium phosphate extinguishing agent
- includes mounting bracket
- Model: FE3A40GR
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 85-decibel
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
This add on is about $3 below what you would pay from Chamberlain direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- can control 2 garage door openers
- add to existing myQ account through the myQ app
- low battery notifications via app
- Model: MYQ-G0402
Apply coupon code "338TJU1F" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baobang via Amazon.
- measures 1.7" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- microSD card slot
- plug and play
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "209K4DGU" to save $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yeqin-US via Amazon.
- PIR motion detection
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- IP66 waterproof
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Save on lanterns, lighting, plant pots, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
Save on lanterns, wrenches, work gloves, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
Members get the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- can be stored in any car or vehicle
