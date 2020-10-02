New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar
$575 $800
free shipping

That's an exclusive color and $125 less than you'd pay for any other Player Strat elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • Available in Lake Placid Blue.
Features
  • maple fretboard
  • Player Series pickups
  • 2-point tremolo bridge
  • bridge pickup tone control
  • Model: 0144570502
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Adorama Fender
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 28% -- $575 Buy Now