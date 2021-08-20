Fender Limited Edition Player Plus Top Telecaster for $600
New
Guitar Center · 22 mins ago
Fender Limited Edition Player Plus Top Telecaster
$600 $830
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at Guitar Center

Tips
  • Available at this price in Sienna Sunburst.
Features
  • gloss-finished AA flame maple top
  • maple neck & fretboard
  • Player Series Alnico 5 single-coil pickups
  • string-through body bridge
  • vintage style tuners
  • Model: 1500000315683
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Guitar Center Fender
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Guitar Center 27% -- $600 Buy Now