New
Costco · 48 mins ago
$110 for members $140
free shipping
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- 3,000-lumens
- customizable 270° motion detection zone
- record, screen capture, & receive instant notifications to your smart device
- Model: SEC3000/CAM/RP
Details
Comments
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Tanga · 3 wks ago
Bright Basics Motion Activated Dual Security Light
$13 $60
free shipping
Save an extra buck when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
Amazon · 5 days ago
Coast G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight
$8 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adjustable clip
- 72-ft. beam
- uses 2 AAA batteries (included)
- Model: G20
Sam's Club · 4 days ago
Honeywell 5,000-Lumen Outdoor LED Flood Light w/ Knuckle Mount
$20 for members $30
free shipping
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
Features
- 50,000 hour LED life
- Energy Star certified
- die-cast aluminum construction
- Model: NJ0150BV0800
Tanga · 3 wks ago
Bright Basics Wireless Dual LED Light Switch 2-Pack
$10 $60
free shipping
Use code "DEALNEWS" to save $50 off list. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- COB LED technology
- 2 built-in magnets
- peel and stick velcro backing
- includes 8 AAA batteries
Costco · 2 wks ago
Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$950 $999
free shipping
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
Costco · 1 wk ago
Acer Nitro 27" 1080p IPS FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$130 for Costco members $180
free shipping
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms Virtual Response Boost
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: VG270
Costco · 1 wk ago
Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack 5.1 Surround Sound System
$300 for members $450
free shipping
That's $50 under our August mention, $150 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- wireless subwoofer
- spun copper injection molded graphite woofers
- linear travel suspension horn-loaded tweeters
- Model: 1064177
Costco · 1 day ago
Bio Bidet Bidet Seat
$200 for members $300
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- Available in Round or Elongated.
Features
- does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
- 4-foot cord
- two separate nozzles
- nightlight
- Model: USPA 6800U
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|21%
|--
|$110
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register