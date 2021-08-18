Feit Electric 32W 48" Fluorescent Bulb 2-Pack for $7
Ace Hardware · 25 mins ago
Feit Electric 32W 48" Fluorescent Bulb 2-Pack
$6.99 $15
pickup

That's $8 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • Warm White color (3,000K)
  • Model: F32T8/930/2
